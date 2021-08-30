Controversial blogger Tunde Ednut has taken to his page to express his thoughts on the eviction of BBNaija star Maria

Tunde stated that Maria would have had a better chance of still being in the house if she was close to Whitemoney

The blogger then encouraged Whitemoney's fans to keep voting for him, adding that he is coming home with the N90m prize money

The eviction show on Sunday, August 30, caught many people by surprise. Nigerians including Maria's fans were not expecting to see their favourite housemate leave the show so soon.

Controversial blogger Tunde Ednut has now spoken on the reason why the BBNaija star left the show so early.

Tunde Ednut says Maria spoilt her game. Photos: @tundeednut_fpg, @mariachikebenjamin, @pereegbiofficial

Tunde Ednut speaks on Maria's eviction

The blogger stated that the moment Maria started beefing Whitemoney was when she began spoiling her game.

According to Tunde, Maria should have been close friends with Whitemoney as she would have had a better chance of being in the house.

Urging Whitemoney's fans not to back down, he declared that the male housemate is going to win the show.

The blogger then asked why Pere was still in the house.

Read what he wrote below:

Nigerians agree with Tunde

obaksolo:

"I said the same thing, Once you hate a Man that God Loves, You are in serious Nzobu. Game Goes on. PERE NEXT #whitemoneygang."

evve__lynn:

"We are here for white❤️"

petermic_:

"She was not informed too?"

lingeriebytemmy:

"Maria doesn’t have a strong fan base, na mouth dem dey use vote."

angel_caily:

"Omo this life. Who would have thought that Maria will leave before Queen, imagine if she was friends with white money — anyways Maria leaving the big brother house should be celebrated Nigerians haven’t been this happy in a while now .. HURRAYYYY."

nennyglow:

"Pere could reach top 5. I kinda like the new Pere.... Weldon moneygeng, the votes for Cross and Queen was wow #whitemoney #whitemoneygang."

eugeneifeanyi3:

"She sided the wrong team. not sorry at all. I'm happy though."

meetsazzy:

"Pere is now cool with white money. Moral lesson no join them hate who no do you anything."

Pere says he's starting to like Whitemoney

After the housemates celebrated hard during their Saturday night party, Pere, Whitemoney, and some other housemates were seen stumbling out of the party room.

The housemates were full of laughter and then Pere put his hands around Whitemoney’s shoulder and admitted that he had gotten fond of him.

Pere made it known that the more he got to know Whitemoney, the more he liked him.

