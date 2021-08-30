Singer Bobrisky promised to get social media users talking with the photos for his 30th birthday ceremony

With just a few days to the party, Bobrisky has already got many people talking with six pictures specially taken to mark his new age

Legit.ng has compiled the lovely photos which the crossdresser claimed to have spent over N7 million on

Crossdresser Idris Okunenye aka Bobrisky is set to shut down the internet come August 31, as he celebrates his 30th birthday.

Bobrisky said he spent over N7 million for his birthday photoshoot. Photo: @bobrisky22

Weeks ago, the controversial celebrity had taken to social media announcing that he intends to spend over N7 million of five different looks to mark his new age.

Well, true to his words, Bobrisky started teasing members of the online community with some of the photos from his birthday shoot.

The effeminate celebrity made it a duty to share photos of different looks as the days lead up to his birthday.

Bobrisky drew inspiration for his looks from different cultures and also made sure to collaborate with some top designers in the fashion industry.

Legit.ng has compiled pictures the crossdresser has shared so far. Although, it appears Bobrisky may have extended his budget and taken pictures for more than five looks as he had initially announced.

Check out the photos below:

Look 1

Look 2

Look 3

Look 4

Look 5

Look 6

What fans are saying on social media

Bobrisky's intention was to get people talking about the looks for his birthday shoot and the crossdresser succeeded in doing so.

Read what some of his fans have had to say about his birthday photoshoots so far below:

prettymikeoflagos said:

"Game changer Bob."

faith_imagery_studio said:

"Bob Thank you for Honouring the Edo culture❣️❣️❣️You are so beautiful in this Outfit. Oba gha toh kpere Iseee!"

kech_hair said:

"Birthday shot wea we dey manage eeh reach your turn you turn am bridal shoot."

gigy_money_og said:

"Bob of Lagos."

madjohny said:

"I beg to take my liv pepper lives here bcoss what is this slayyyyy."

Mercy Eke receives invite for Bobrisky's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija's Mercy Eke revealed that she would be one of the guests attending Bobrisky’s birthday.

The reality show star recently received her own luxury invitation box from the crossdresser ahead of his 30th birthday on August 31.

Mercy revealed the expensive contents of the box including a bottle of wine, a wine glass and a bottle of perfume.

Source: Legit