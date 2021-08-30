The court order which suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the chairman of the APC has been annulled

Oshiomhole made this revelation while speaking with journalists on Sunday, August 29, about his place in the ruling party

The former Edo governor added that despite his removal from the office, he will not fail to remain a relevant member of the APC

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshimhole, has spoken about his membership of the ruling party and some fact about the suspension of his suspension from office.

Oshiomhole said the Court of Appeal had annulled his suspension as APC, boss two weeks after the initial order was given, PM News.

Oshiomhole said he is not hurt by the APC's decision (Photo: APC)

Source: Facebook

His words:

"The court judgment was delivered on July 2, 2020, about two weeks after I was removed from office. I decided to make it public because I saw many commentaries suggesting that people were not aware that the case was dismissed."

The former Edo governor who said he is still an active APC member noted that he accepted the issue in good faith "regardless of the legality or illegality of his suspension.

He stated:

“I said then that regardless of the legality or illegality of the issue, I accepted what happened in good faith and I remain committed to doing whatever I can to support the party

The famous politician stated that he will continue to be active and relevant in the APC and hope for the party's victory in the 2023 general elections.

