Not all Americans, especially those who reside in Mississippi, are afraid of being infected with COVID-19

The governor of the state, Tate Reeves, on Thursday, August 26, said that this is because of a strong belief in the eternal afterlife

Reeves explained that this kind of faith helps people to understand the fact that most things in life are temporary

While COVID-19 is ravaging many parts of the Western world, including the United States (US), the governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, has spoken on how to subdue the dread for the virus.

During a recent fundraising conference in Eads, Tennessee, the Republican governor, claimed that belief in eternal makes the pandemic appear less scary to residents of the state.

The governor also urged residents to take precautions against the virus (Photo: Tate Reeves)

Source: Facebook

He stated that when one believes and understands that life on earth is passing and most things in it, a lot of fears subside, including that of OCVID-19, Daily Mail reports.

However, the governor noted that people must take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the virus and stay safe as this, according to him, was also advised by God, Business Insider added.

His words:

"I'm often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about COVID … and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say.

“When you believe in eternal life – when you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things.

“God also tells us to take necessary precautions. And we all have opportunities and abilities to do that and we should all do that. I encourage everyone to do so.”

