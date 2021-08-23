Bishop David Oyedepo is of the opinion that some young persons always abuse the use of earpieces in church

This is why Oyedepo, the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Worldwide, on Sunday, August 22, banned the use of the accessory in his church

The cleric asserted that earpieces are designed by the devil to thwart the divine destinies of the young generation

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Worldwide has banned the use of earphones among youths in his church.

According to Oyedepo in a sermon on Sunday, August 22, young persons who put on earphones to church are not ready to hear the word of God and as such, should go somewhere else, PM News reports.

The cleric said the phone accessory is from Satan (Photo: Living Faith Church Worldwide)

The famous Nigerian cleric went as far as asserting that the accessory is designed by the devil to block the progress of youths as it does not allow them to hear from God for divine guidance.

He lamented:

"...Young generation, please listen to me: all these things you plug in your ear is to block your way forward. It is designed by the devil to block your way forward.

“No time to hear from God. Many have never heard anything from God. They even plug it in anywhere, on the streets: noise, noise, noise! Zero access to divine guidance. Noise in the morning, afternoon, night.

"...you plug something in your ears, while you are in Church? Never. Go somewhere else. Never, you sit down tight, hear the Word or stay on the road. Life is about discipline."

Oyedepo gave an instance of young persons in a part of the world who went to church and from the beginning of the service till the end, they were never in tune with what was going on around them because of earpieces, only to realise in the end that they were alone as other congregants had left the church after the preaching.

