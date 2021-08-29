Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi ‘Cubana’ Iyiegbu, has taken to social media to celebrate a young artist

The artist, 19-year-old Mayowa ‘Mayor’ Olajide, wowed the socialite with a lifelike drawing of him

Cubana revealed that Mayowa completed the artwork in 50 hours and that the work caught his attention on social media

Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana, has celebrated a talented young artist named Mayowa ‘Mayor’ Olajide on his social media page.

The billionaire socialite was impressed by the young man’s work after sighting it on social media.

The 19-year-old had also drawn a life-like portrait of Obi Cubana that left many in awe with how realistic it looked.

Obi Cubana celebrates talented 19-year-old artist who drew lifelike portrait of him. Photos: @obi_cubana

Obi Cubana hailed Mayowa’s work and admitted that Nigeria was blessed with a number of raw talents.

Explaining further, it was revealed that Mayowa had done the drawing in 50 hours and came to deliver it to him in Lagos, all the way from Ibadan.

The obviously impressed businessman described the young artist as a talented and focused young man.

He wrote:

“Nigeria is blessed with RAW TALENTS!

This 19yr old boy Olajide Oluwamayowa Peter's artworks caught my attention on ig. @mayor_artz

He made this in 50hrs and came all the way from Ibadan to deliver it with his mum this morning.

Such a talented and focused young man!”

See his post below:

Fans react in awe

After Obi Cubana showered accolades on 19-year-old Mayowa, numerous people trooped to his page to also celebrate the young man’s talent.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Adinmasomadina:

“Omo he finish work ”

Yemisaxboss:

“That was a great job @mayor_artz Keep the fire burning. God bless you king @obi_cubana for giving this young man the opportunity. ✊.”

Jnrpope:

“The boy finish work here oooooo, na wahooooo...... @mayor_artz your talent has opened doors for u, go and celebrate....... .”

Bensonokonkwo:

“ He did a great job Nice one God bless you brother @mayor_artz .”

Fabulousgeee:

“This is beautiful and perfect ❤️.”

Nice one.

