A British Airways flight at Gatwick Airport was forced to abort take-off after a co-pilot's handling error led to a brake fire, causing major disruptions

The incident, which occurred on 28 June, resulted in a 50-minute runway closure, affecting 23 departing flights and requiring emergency intervention

Investigators revealed that the co-pilot mistakenly operated the wrong lever at a critical moment, prompting British Airways to reinforce safety protocols

A British Airways flight bound for Vancouver aborted take-off at Gatwick Airport on 28 June after a co-pilot mistakenly operated the wrong lever, leading to a brake fire.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) revealed that the co-pilot unintentionally moved a lever to his left instead of his right, reducing thrust at a critical moment, according to BBC.

Airplane Catches Fire After Pilot’s Confusion, Causing Major Disruption. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Co-pilot's error led to emergency stop

The aircraft commander had called for the plane to pull up when the error occurred. Although the co-pilot momentarily increased speed again, he ultimately abandoned take-off.

The incident resulted in a 50-minute runway closure at the West Sussex airport, causing 23 cancelled departures.

A total of 334 passengers and 13 crew members were onboard when the brakes caught fire, prompting airport firefighting teams to intervene.

British Airways' response and safety measures

British Airways stated that safety remains its highest priority and confirmed that the pilots brought the aircraft to a safe stop.

The airline had issued a safety notice four days before the incident, urging pilots to pause and evaluate actions before executing them. Investigators noted that the co-pilot, who had over 6,100 hours of experience, expressed surprise at the mistake and could not identify a cause.

While Gatwick Airport has been contacted for comment, the AAIB emphasized the importance of focus during pre-flight briefings and simulator training to prevent similar occurrences.

Airplane Catches Fire After Pilot’s Confusion, Causing Major Disruption. Photo credit: FG trade/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Aviation accidents in UK

The UK has witnessed several significant aviation accidents throughout history. One of the earliest recorded crashes occurred in 1919 when an Aircraft Transport and Travel Airco DH.9 crashed near Portsmouth.

The tragic 1958 Munich air disaster claimed the lives of several Manchester United footballers.

The 1985 Manchester Airport disaster was another devastating event, caused by an engine fire during takeoff.

The 1988 Lockerbie bombing remains one of the deadliest incidents, with Pan Am Flight 103 exploding mid-air. More recent accidents, such as the 2015 Shoreham Airshow crash, highlight ongoing aviation safety challenges. Each event has shaped modern flight regulations.

Small aircraft crashes, resulting in 2 deaths

Legit.ng earlier reported that a small plane crashed into a commercial building in southern California on January 3, killing at least two people and injuring several others, according to local authorities.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. local time at Fullerton Municipal Airport, about 26 miles southeast of Los Angeles. According to Forbes, the pilot had requested an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, and clearance was given to use either side of the runway.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the building, which was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng