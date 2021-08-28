– Legit.ng has curated the best new Nigerian songs currently 'reigning'

– Songs by Wizkid, Burna Boy, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Oxlade, Foreign Slim, Mannywellz, Omawumi, Ayra Starr, Mayorkun, Mohbad, and Oxlade make the cut.

– Listen and enjoy the best of Nigerian music

It is well known that Nigerian music has come of age. Gone are the days when mediocrity or un-professionalism was the norm, now everybody has stepped up their game.

Fireboy DML is doing big things, Simi, Tiwa Savage, and Olamide are showing no signs of slowing down, Davido keeps dropping hits, and Burna Boy and Wizkid are Grammy winners.

Wizkid has released the deluxe version of his album Made in Lagos

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Foreign Slim (Its Me)

2. Wizkid (Anoti)

3. Burna Boy ft. Don Jazzy (Question)

4. Kizz Daniel (Lie)

5. Tiwa Savage ft. Brandy (Somebody's Son)

6. ManyWellz ft. Tems (Peace)

7. Ayra Starr (Bloody Samaritan)

8. Mayorkun (Let Me Know)

9. Mohbad (Feel Good)

10. Oxlade (Ojuju)

11. Omawumi ft. Phyno (My Life)

Made in Lagos Deluxe: Wizkid Releases New Edition of Album, Adds 4 More Songs

Ten months after his fourth studio album Made In Lagos was released, popular musician Wizkid has released a deluxe version of the project.

The Deluxe Edition has four more tracks titled, Anoti, Mood featuring rising singer Buju, Steady, and the remix of Essence featuring singer Tems and Canadian superstar Justin Bieber.

Source: Legit Newspaper