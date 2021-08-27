Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita, has shared some career updates with her followers on social media amid rumours of her split from the singer

Anita announced that she has bagged a new opportunity with US mayoral candidate, Kassim Reed, and shared photos on her page

The comment section was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages from followers and industry colleagues

Anita Okoye continues to live her best life even amid rumours of her divorce from ex-Psquare singer, Paul Okoye aka King Rudy.

The yuppy-mummy in a recent Instagram post shared a major career update with her followers on the social media platform.

Paul Okoye's wife Anita spotted with US mayoral candidate Kassim Reed. Photo: @anita_okoye/@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Although Anita was not explicit in her caption, she gave enough information to make it clear that she has now bagged a new opportunity with US mayoral candidate, Kassim Reed.

The singer’s wife explained that she’s currently in a position where many had thought she wasn’t qualified for.

She wrote:

"My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for!"

Anita also appreciated a friend, Dora Whittley who appeared to have played a role in helping her secure the new opportunity.

Photos shared on her page captured Anita with the mayoral candidate.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages roll in

The announcement got well-wishes thronging Anita’s comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read what some of them had to say below:

taniaomotayo said:

"Step on their necks o."

dorawhittley said:

"You my sister are cut from a unique cloth keep rising!"

brice.bn said:

"❤️❤️❤️ you’re qualified for more bigger than you ever imagine."

iam_bornbaby said:

"And that’s on God."

onyinye_brown said:

"Always knew you were different when I saw you going at it 9 to 5 like any other woman. Remember NipeX ...you no de look anybody face...such a humble beautiful woman...keep it up nwanyioma."

Anita reportedly demands N7.8m monthly spousal support from King Rudy

Legit.ng previously gathered that reports which surfaced online alleged that Paul Okoye's wife, Anita, demanded $15,000 (N7.8m) monthly as spousal support.

Recall earlier, news of their divorce went viral on social media after court documents leaked online.

Several internet users reacted to Anita's demand, with many expressing mixed reactions over the issue.

