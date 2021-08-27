World's oldest man Emilio Flores Marquez, who is popularly known as Don Millo, has passed away just four days after his 113th birthday

Emilio's death came not long after Guinness World Records confirmed he was the oldest man on earth on June 30, 2021

Following his sudden demise, researchers have gone to work to confirm who will take the title from him

The world is in mourning following the sad and sudden demise of the oldest man in the world, Don Emilio Flores Márquez.

Emilio Flores Marquez died at the age of 133. Photo: Guinness World Records.

Source: UGC

Emilio, who was a Puerto Rican native and held the record for the oldest male, died on Thursday, August 12.

Guinness World Records holder

His death was confirmed by Guinness World Records through its official website and official social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Guinness World Records, Emilio who is popularly known as Don Millo died just four days after his 113th birthday.

News of his death touched many people across the globe who took to different social media platforms to mourn him.

The oldest man in the world dies

Prior to his death, the oldest living male disclosed through an interview that his longevity to living is as a result of "a compassionate life".

"My dad raised me with love, loving everyone. He always told me and my brothers to do good, to share everything with others!" Don Millo told Guinness World Records.

Emilio's death came not long after Guinness World Records confirmed he was the oldest man on death on June 30 2021.

Guinness World Records noted that Emilio achieved the status after clocking 112 years and 326 days.

Following his demise, researchers have gone to work to confirm who will take the title from him.

It should be noted the oldest person ever to have lived is Jeanne Calment from France, who lived to be 122 years and 164 days.

Woman with the longest finger finally cuts them

Ayanna Williams, a Texas woman who held the Guinness World Records title for having the longest fingernails on a pair of hands for 30 years, has finally cut her nails.

But, according to Guinness World Records, she managed to break her own record with a new length of 24 feet and 0.07 inches before cutting them off over the weekend.

Williams set the record in 2017 when her nails were almost 19 feet and 10.9 inches long, necessitating almost two bottles of nail polish to complete a manicure.

Source: Legit