- Ayanna Williams, who previously held the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails, has cut her nails

- According to Guinness, the former record-holder won the title in 2017 with her nails reaching 18 ft 10.9 inches

- Williams smashed her 2017 record after getting one final measurement: 24 ft, 0.7 inches

Ayanna Williams, a Texas woman who held the Guinness World Records title for having the longest fingernails on a pair of hands for 30 years, has finally cut her nails.

Woman with World's Longest Nails Finally Cuts Them for the First Time in 30 Years

But, according to Guinness World Records, she managed to break her own record with a new length of 24 feet and 0.07 inches before cutting them off over the weekend.

Williams set the record in 2017 when her nails were almost 19 feet and 10.9 inches long, necessitating almost two bottles of nail polish to complete a manicure.

"I’ve been growing my nails for a few decades now. I’m so, so ready for a new life. I know I’m going to miss them, but it’s just about that time – it’s time for them to go," she said.

"With or without my nails, I will still be the queen. My nails do not make me, I make my nails," she added.

Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth, Texas performed the cutting with an electric rotary tool.

An 8-minute video showing Allison cutting Williams' nails was shared on YouTube. In the end, it was an emotional and bitter-sweet goodbye.

Williams, who grew up in Texas, has always been a fan of nails and nail painting. She told Guinness she remembered often asking her mother to check how long her nails were.

Willaims said she had to deal with a lot of day-to-day challenges in order to handle her long nails.

She was unable to perform several household tasks due to the length of her nails, including dishwashing, placing sheets on the bed, and a few other items.

"With my movements, I have to be very, very careful,"said Williams.

"So usually in my mind, I’m already preparing for the next step that I have to do to make sure that I don’t hurt myself with my nails - or break them," she added.

She said she was excited about cutting her nails because she was looking forward to new beginnings.

Williams said she plans to only grow her nails about six inches, according to Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which will display her trimmed nails at its museum in Orlando, Florida.

