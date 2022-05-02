A 100 year-old man has won the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving employee in the same organisation

Walter Othman who just celebrated his 100th birthday was employed at the age of 15 and worked in sales where he rose to the position of a sales manager

He said he filled the company with three months' worth of orders in his first week at the company where he continues to work

A Brazilian man, Walter Othman has officially become the longest-serving employee in the same company and set a new Guinness World Record, the Indian Times report says.

The centenarian worked in a textile company known as Industrias Renaux SA in Santa Catarina, Brazil for 84 years.

Source: Getty Images

A true record

The record was verified earlier this year. By that time, Othman had spent about 84 years and nine days at the same firm.

He started work in the company as a shipping assistant at the same firm from the age of 15. He was born in Brusque, a small town in Santa Catarina. He walked barefoot to study and rehearse at home.

According to reports, Othman has a sharp memory and pays close attention to details. His family struggled financially which made him to begin work at a tender age.

Dexterity and mastery of the German Language

He got employed at Industrias SA as a result of his dexterity of the German Language.

He was promoted to sales almost immediately he was employed and was later promoted to the position of Sales Manager.

The 1oo year old said he was given the chance as a salesman and went to Sao Paulo and in less than one week, filled the production department with enough orders which was an equivalent of three months' work, he told Guinness World Records.

Why he was in the same company for more 80 years

He says his best part about being employed is that it gives one a sense of purpose, commitment and a routine. He has witnessed a lot of changes take place in the company, his country and around the world.

Othman said one of the most significant parts of the job is to always be abreast of trends and adapt to different changes.

He marked his 100th birthday on April 19, 2022, with members of his staff and coworkers. He exercises every day and has been in good health with sound mental health and clarity.

Source: Legit.ng