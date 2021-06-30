The Guinness World Records has confirmed Emilio Flores Marquez as the oldest man on the planet

Emilio, who was born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, is the second-oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Marquez-Garcia

It should be noted the oldest living woman is Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka of Japan who breathes at the age 117

We have all been praying to God to grant us long life so that we can do everything that most people did not manage to do.

Emilio Flores Marquez was confirmed by Guinness World Records as the oldest man alive. Photo: Guinnessworldrecords.

However, not many people have been lucky enough to see even a day past their 40 years, or even 30.

Well, a man from Puerto Rico was recently made one of the few lucky human beings after clocking 112 years.

Legit.ng understands that Emilio Flores Marquez is currently the oldest man alive in the world after clocking the aforementioned years.

Guinness World Records recently confirmed to the world that Emilio is the oldest living man in the world.

just reported that Emilio reached the milestone on Wednesday, June 30, after Guinness World Records noted that Emilion is the world’s oldest person living (male) with a confirmed age of 112 years and 326 days, as of today.

According to the Guinness World Records site, Emilio, born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico, is the second-oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Marquez-Garcia.

According to Emilio, his secret to a long life has been love.

"My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others!" Emilio told Guinness World Records.

The oldest living woman is Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka, of Japan who breathes at the age 117, at least according to Guinness.

The previous record-holder was Romania’s Dumitru Comănescu, who was born in November 21, 1908.

Dumitru held the record title for less than one month before his passing on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years 219 days.

Source: Legit