Following the rising unemployment rate in the country, Nigerians are really trying hard to get a source of living amid the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country

This, therefore, has led to increasing figures of job applicants, according to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

The commission revealed recently that 400,000 Nigerians applied for its 200 job slots, noting that it made use of online tests to prune down the number of applicants

The case is a pathetic one now, following the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as most organizations receive loads of applications and recruit just a few applicants.

The case is a pathetic one now, following the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as most organization receive loads of application and recruit just few applicants.

Recently, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related (ICPC) disclosed that 400,000 Nigerians applied for the commission’s 200 job slots, according to The Punch.

Due to the rising unemployment rate in the country, 400,000 Nigerians have applied for a 200 job slots, according to the ICPC. Photo credit: ICPC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the recruitment exercise was said to have begun early 2020 but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, disclosed in a statement on Thursday, August 26, that the commission had the received approval to complete the process.

She said:

“For a recruitment approval for less than 200 officers, the commission received almost 400,000 applications from Nigerians. Subsequent to COVID-19 pandemic, government suspended the process.

“In mid-2021, the commission obtained approval to complete the process. In order to give every applicant a fair chance and at the same time get the best, ICPC decided to apply online tests to prune down the number of applicants, using international best practices.”

The commission explained further that at no extra cost it decided to notify applicants by SMS of the dates of tests and advised that they should check their mails and spam folders for the test email, ICPC Nigeria also reported.

Following this step, it noted that only successful applicants, including those with specialised skills that were shortlisted, would further be invited for follow-up tests, which may be virtual or physical with effect from September 2021.

Nigerian lady couldn’t get job after sending out over 1,000 applications

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Favour Onaruyi-Obasuyi, took her unemployment frustration to LinkedIn as she spoke about her several failed attempts at getting a job.

In a long post, the lady revealed that she has been jobless since November 2020. Between that year and now, she applied for more than 1,000 job opportunities as they all hit a rock.

For the few that she was able to get an interview, their salaries according to her were very low. Favour said even people stopped accepting her LinkedIn connection requests, a situation she reasoned could have been caused by her job-seeking situation.

Source: Legit