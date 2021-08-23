The federal government has inaugurated N-Power Batch C 1 at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

Farouq noted that 450,000 have been selected to benefit under the graduate component for under Batch C stream 1

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Monday, August 23, commenced the Batch C stream 1 of its N-Power programme.

The Nation reports that the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development commenced the enrolment process of the third batch of beneficiaries on June 26, 2020.

Legit.ng gathered that the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq, said over six million applications were received from interested applicants.

The newspaper said that the minister, however, said batch C would absorb 510,000 beneficiaries in the first stream and 490,000 beneficiaries in the second stream.

She further explained that under Batch C1, 450,000 have been selected to benefit under the graduate component while 60,000 beneficiaries would be non-graduate beneficiaries.

Farouq said under the graduate components, beneficiaries would receive monthly stipends of N30, 000 while the non-graduate beneficiaries would be paid an N10,000 monthly stipends.

The programme is created to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become active players in the domestic and global markets.

Beneficiaries are expected to be absorbed in education, agriculture, health, building, ICT and creative industry sectors.

Speaking about the scheme, Farouq said all beneficiaries are granted an appropriate starter pack for their trade to enable them to start their businesses in their chosen trades.

The minister also said some innovations have been introduced into the N-Power selection and payment processes such as the creation of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS), partnership with key MDAs including the NYSC, the UBEC, the NPHCDA, the NOA to effectively implement its interventions.

She said:

“To ensure that the challenges of communication are addressed, most particularly as it relates to limitations on information flow and internet access across the country and in a bid to provide accessibility to all target programme applicants and beneficiaries, the Ministry has concluded to provide access to information via a USSD code.”

Farouq explained that the USSD short code *45665# has been secured via integration to provide the required connectivity and technical support for the provision of information services to beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the full list of successful candidates for the N-Power Batch C stream was on Monday, August 23, released by the federal government.

It was reported that the announcement was made on Monday by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) on its website: https://nasims.gov.ng/new.

NASIMS also called all applicants are expected to update their profile and take tests for possible shortlisting to the next stage of the N-Power application process.

