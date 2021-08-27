At a time when things are getting out of hand in the area of national security, silence is never golden

This was the point made by Senator Ali Ndume when he spoke with journalists in Abuja on the rising insecurity

Ndume said Nigerians will appreciate it more if President Muhammadu Buhari will speak to them, instead of using his media aides

The chairman of the Senate committee on the Nigerian Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (representing Borno South) has decried the fact that President Buhari mostly addresses Nigerians on crucial matters through his media aides.

Ndume, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, August 26, in reaction to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) noted clearly that the president's silence on such a critical issue is not golden, Daily Trust reports.

The senator said Nigerians want to hear from President Buhari

His words:

“I am just being worried that the president is not talking to Nigerians. In a situation like this, silence is not golden.”

The northern senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) called President Buhari to take a leaf from President Joe Biden who addresses Americans on a daily basis concerning the Afghanistan crisis, Nigerian Tribune added.

He noted that speaking with Nigerians on serious issues and visiting affected places will restore confidence among citizens in his government and allay the people's fears.

Ndume stated:

“Such action would allay the fears of the people. It is not enough to provide the security agencies with everything they need to prosecute the war, the president should take charge.

“He should also cultivate the habit of visiting places where incidents happen to physically assess the situation on the ground."

Presidency finally reveals possible reasons for NDA attack

Meanwhile, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, had said the recent attack on the NDA in Kaduna might be a ploy to embarrass the President Buhari led administration.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen had attacked the NDA in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, killing two officers and abducting one.

The development had raised concerns about the rising insecurity in the country.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, August 25, Shehu said the presidency expects the military to thoroughly investigate and disclose what happened.

