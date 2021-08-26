A Nigerian man schooling in Australia has stated that a failed project supervisor is one who doesn't care about his students well being but is only concerned with his academics

Aaron Akpu Philip made this statement as he narrated life experiences of how toxic foreign lecturers frustrate Nigerian PhD students

In one of the experiences, a Nigerian PhD student in the UK had to drop out of his academic pursuit because of his supervisor

A man has caused a commotion on the internet after he shared experiences of how toxic foreign project supervisors frustrate international PhD students, a character many people had thought is only exclusive to Nigerian lecturers.

Aaron Akpu Philip, a doctoral researcher at the Queensland University of Technology in Australia, made these revelations in a LinkedIn open letter he addressed to project supervisors.

He advised supervisors to learn to be human Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Aaron Akpu Philip

A Nigerian PhD student whose project supervisor didn't want to meddle in his personal life

Aaron said that a friend of his who moved to Australia for academic pursuit in 2019 couldn't get his wife and child to join him there because his project supervisor declined to give him a letter.

Though the said friend had all the necessary documents for his family's migration to Australia, it was required by law that he gets a letter from his supervisor.

Unfortunately for the man, his supervisor said he didn't want to meddle with the student's family or personal life.

Another dropped out of his UK program because of his foreign supervisor

Aaron also narrated briefly how another friend of his running a PhD program in the UK had to abandon it.

The student, despite being on a scholarship, quit due to his toxic relationship with his project supervisor.

Mixed reactions trail his post

Busayo Israel Ajuwon wrote:

"This is a great piece Aaron Akpu Philip, MSPH. . Katrina Roper Brett Lidbury Alice Richardson are a reflection of your supervisors' template. Their supports have continued to be an invaluable ingredient of motivation for me, and I'll always be grateful to them for being a strong support system and top cheerleaders."

Samuel Ujewe remarked:

"Sorry to hear about your friend's experience with his supervisor's refusal to give him the letter. You can suggest to your friend to go to the Doctoral Office or International Office in his university and request for the letter. One or both offices should be able to provide the letter that Immigrations would accept.

"All the best to him."

Ivan Turyahebwa commented:

"Watch how you treat people because in circumstances like education I find my interested to watch episode 2 when it’s time for harvest. Everyone deserves to be treated fairly. That’s it. But thanks for sharing Aaron I hope that this post reach far in offices where we cannot reach."

Engr King reacted:

"So we have toxic supervisors abroad?"

