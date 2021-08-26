Margaret, formerly the wife of a pastor, has how she divorced her marriage to a pastor after 5 years

The businesswoman revealed that she was married to a preacher but it didn't work out as it was a lonely walk for her

Margaret stated that she and the hubby were not compatible at all, saying it was ''God who saved me''

The chief executive officer of MEGMAK Joint, Margaret, has revealed the difficulties of being a pastor's wife and why she divorced after five years of marriage.

In an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami, Margaret disclosed that her marriage to the pastor was tiresome, saying it was ''God who saved me.''

Being a Pastor's Wife is a Lonely Walk - Ex-pastor's Wife Reveals why their Marriages are Failing. Image: SVTV Africa

She said:

"We were not compatible at all. We dated for three months because of our church. I attended a charismatic church, so everything was rushed. We did not have enough time to get to know ourselves.

''If you want to get married, you go for pre-counselling and marriage counselling. It should be a process. But there could be a divorce if we leave them."

Life as a pastor's wife

Recalling her marriage to the pastor, she established that the ideal period for dating is one year, as she revealed that being the wife of a pastor ''is a lonely walk.''

''You protect the image of the Christ we serve. Two, you protect the image of the church you are in and three, the image of your husband and your image as well,'' she told DJ Nyaami.

''So when you tell someone about your issues it becomes a problem because your marriage should not include a third party,'' she added.

Margaret claims this is what drives a lot of pastors and their wives into considering suicide. However, she was able to only leave after five years of enduring it.

Kindly watch the full interview below:

