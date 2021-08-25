A woman, Souadou Niag, who worked as a cleaner in America has made it in life with 60 people now working for her

The successful woman who cleaned toilets for many years was able to build a luxury hotel in her country

Many Nigerians took to the comment section on Facebook to praise her for putting in the hard work

A lady, Souadou Niang, who started out in life as a toilet cleaner is now the owner of a five-star hotel that has 60 people working for her.

In a BBC News interview, the woman said that she was born and raised in Dakar, Senegal. At the age of 18, she moved to America where she worked and studied.

She worked to pay her school fees in America. Photo source: BBC News

Source: Facebook

She relocated to America with big dreams

While in Washington, the lady walked past a mall she could not resist. She went inside the beautiful building and asked if there was a job vacancy.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady who started in a company as a cleaner said that her ambition was to be a part of the management.

Souadou worked with the company for 10 years. After her degree, she returned to the same place and became a part of the management she dreamt of joining years ago.

She said:

“So I rose through the ranks and that’s where I got the passion. I said that one day I will go back to my country and show that luxury and quality of service can be achieved there.”

It should be noted that her hotel, The Palms, that opened in her home country in 2017 has 80% women and 20% men as staff members.

She triumphed despite discouragement

The CEO stated that she wanted to set up a structure that can help African women. The woman said when she started, people said she will not go far.

After several attempts to get a loan from banks, a manager believed in her someday and invested in her project.

Watch the full video below:

At the time of writing this report, her video has been watched over one million times with several comments on Facebook.

Below are some of the reactions:

Aniekan Douglas said:

"I tot u where washing toilet in African n make such money to build a hotel."

Easytrade Ann said:

"I am a cleaner too a graduate I hope to get this type of hotel too one day. Congratulations."

Aubrey Juma said:

"Very inspiring hard working always pay, congratulations to her."

Ericoh A. Empex said:

"Cleaning toilets in New York is different from cleaning toilets in Africa, but still your story is inspirational. Keep it up."

An honest Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Obiefoh Sunday, who is a housekeeper at the Lagos Continental Hotel, showed true honesty in his work.

His boss, Muhammad Ashraf, on his LinkedIn page wrote about how the young man found some wads of US dollars in one of the rooms he went to clean after the guest had checked out.

Immediately he saw the money, the cleaner alerted the hotel management of the situation and the money was quickly deposited into the organisation's lost and found account.

Source: Legit