A member of the Apostolic Church who walked down the aisle with a man who attends Deeper Life Bible Church has highlighted her observations about her husband's worship centre

While noting that she does not fancy extravagant dressing, she admitted that her dressing changed immediately they got married

She said she loves Deeper Life Church's preachings, but identified some concerns about the church led by Pastor William Kumuyi

A woman who became a Deeper Life Church member by marriage has taken to social media to speak about her marital life and her experience in her husband's place of worship.

The woman, with the TikTok handle @sirach121, revealed that she was born into the Apostolic Church.

Woman's worrying observations about Deeper Life Church

@sirach121, in a TikTok post, shared pictures of herself, her husband and their daughter, on the social media platform.

She said her dressing immediately changed after she got married, adding that making her hair became an issue for her and her daughter, as the church complained about it.

"Dressing changed immediately I got married, tho I'm not the type that dresses extravagantly.

"Hairdo became a problem for me and my daughter.

"Dressing became tug of war because they complained a lot."

While stating that she loves Deeper Life Church teachings and how their choir ministers, @sirach121 noted that how they pray is quite different from other Pentecostal churches, likening their way of praising God to what is obtainable at a funeral service.

"I love their preachings and the way their choir sings, but they don't pray like other Pentecostal churches.

"No dancing.

"Praising God and clapping like we are in funeral service..."

She claimed that the church does not support its members' businesses and that most of its members appear self-righteous.

"No support for other members' businesses,

"Majority practice self-righteousness."

See her TikTok post below:

Deeper Life: Reactions trail married woman's experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the married woman's story below:

MAKEUP ARTIST IN ILORIN said:

"Deeper life by birth and celestial by marriage omoh it was not funny 😂😂😂 bt here we are 9years and still counting the only thing that interest me most is the songs so I’m now a chorister and dey actually show love and support ur business like it’s there own bt I miss those preaching and teaching of the word."

Building Materials, Steel, PPE said:

"Born catholic married a deeper life i miss singing in the church especially praises am dieing spiritually i love the man of God but I want to sing again but my husband no gree o."

Renny⛱️ said:

"Don’t put your happiness at stake because of what will people say or you want to please dem if you have any financial issues now will dey support you… It’s well."

The Debbie lens 💕 said:

"I’m Deeper Life by birth but I attend Dominion City now."

Ohunreretomiwa 🌸 said:

"I thought you left and there will be a transition to where you are now happy, wearing what you want and now glowing. Omo."

jeeni_alaso said:

"I am a Baptist by birth and a Deeper Life by marriage, but my sister, I wear my accessories to church both district and headquarters, trousers and do attachment. They didn't come to me to stop oooo, na my husband and mother-in-law dem follow talk and those ones said, it is only personal conviction that can change it not force, since then, they are just looking at me ni ooo."

