Pastor Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo of David's Christian Centre has condemned feminism in marriage

The female cleric said women should practice their feminism in the office and not in their husband's house

According to the Christian cleric, feminism in marriage is not God's word, adding that women are to submit to their husbands and respect them

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Pastor Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo, the associate lead pastor of David's Christian Centre, has described feminism in marriage as rubbish.

In a video that was shared on her Instagram page with the handle @pastormildred, the Christian cleric said women should practice their feminism in the office but not in marriage.

Pastor Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo says feminism in marriage is rubbish. Photo credit: @pastormildred

Source: Instagram

According to the pastor, feminism in marriage is not God's word, adding that women should be obedient to what God says.

In his words:

"Feminism in marriage is rubbish. Yes I said it and I'm going to say it again. Feminism in marriage is not God's word. You can be doing your feminism in the office, because yes, if you are a woman and you work like a man, you should be paid like a man.

"But in marriage, there is only one head. And you had the first right of choice. So if you choose the man then you submit to him."

She advised women to choose well before going into marriage.

Many react

@st.vics said:

"Any lady looking for equality in marriage will definitely leave the marriage. God has made man the head over a woman in marriage. A man loving his wife and a woman submitting to her husband is a mandate from God. And it unconditional."

@nerolienature commented:

"Gbam!!!! U just nailed it mama."

@wanne.money wrote:

"Out of all the languages, she decide to say the truth!"

@ayomidemary said:

"Marriage is a Choice and not by force. If you can't submit then don't marry."

If feminist revolution is your vision, don't get married: Bishop Oyedepo

In similar news, Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has advised women against getting married if feminist revolution is their vision.

The Christian cleric gave the advice while talking to members of his congregation. The video was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial.

He asked members of his church to be obedient to the word of God and warned women against joining the feminist revolution.

The cleric said the marriage won't work if a woman joins the feminist revolution.

Source: Legit