Governor Zulum has been commended by APC governors for his commitment and contributions to the fight against insecurity in Nigeria

According to the governors, Zulum has provided inspirational leadership in the fight against insurgency

Meanwhile, the governors promised to continue working with President Buhari to make things better for Nigerians

Governor Babagana Zulum has been praised for his leadership roles in combating terrorism in the country, VON reports.

The praise was issued by the Progressives Governors Forum on Thursday, August 26. The forum claimed that Zulum provided inspirational leadership.

This was contained in a statement signed by Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu, Punch Newspaper added.

APC governors have commended Professor Zulum for his leadership in fighting insecurity. Photo: Professor Zulum

Source: Facebook

In the statement, the governors commended him for what they described as exemplary leadership, vision and commitment to a united and peaceful Nigeria.

Going further, Zulum was also acknowledged for his dedication and commitment to the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

Boko Haram insurgents have tried to kill me more than 50 times - Zulum

Recall that Zulum spoke on his many life-threatening encounters with Boko Haram terrorists in parts of Borno state.

In fact, the governor, after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, August 24, told State House correspondents that he has suffered more than 50 attacks from the insurgents.

Zulum revealed that in the 12-year dominion of the terrorists in the northeast region, over 100,000 Borno indigenes have been killed. However, he added that about 2,600 insurgents, including their wives and children, had surrendered to troops of the Nigerian military.

The governor went on to state that some of those who surrendered were actually very young persons who were forcefully conscripted into the ranks of the proscribed group.

Whereabouts of 10% of Borno population unknown

Meanwhile, the governor had said that the whereabouts of no fewer than 10 percent of the population of the state was unknown as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Zulum said this after his meeting with President Buhari. He also said he discussed the report of the surrendering of Boko Haram insurgents with the president. He noted that he did not see any reason why those who surrendered should be rejected.

He added that there are a total of 2,600 surrendered insurgents now in custody, emphasising that not all of them are criminals. He said among those that surrendered were innocent people forcefully conscripted to join the Boko Haram sect while some are teenagers.

