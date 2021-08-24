Governor Babagana Zulum has revealed what he discussed with President Buhari on Tuesday, August 24

The Borno state governor said the issue of the Boko Haram terrorists surrendering recently was tabled before the president

Zulum also lamented that a good portion of the population of Borno state has been lost to the Boko Haram insurgency

Aso Rock, Abuja - Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno, says the whereabouts of no fewer than 10 per cent of the population of the state is unknown as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Nation reported that Governor Zulum said this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 24.

President Buhari receives Borno state governor Prof. Babagana Zulum in state House on Tuesday, August 24. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that the Borno state also said more than 100,000 people have been killed in the last 12 years of the insurgency.

Governor Borno also said he discussed the report of the surrendering of Boko Haram insurgents with the president, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

He noted that he did not see any reason why those who surrendered should be rejected.

The governor added that there are a total of 2,600 surrendered insurgents now in custody, emphasising that not all of them are criminals.

He said among those that surrendered were innocent people forcefully conscripted to join the Boko Haram sect while some are teenagers.

Governor Zulum also said the Borno government was not contemplating giving the repentant terrorists any dine for them to surrender.

The Borno state governor also promised to support victims of the insurgents.

Why we don’t kill surrendered terrorists - Nigerian Army

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has reportedly explained that the global convention for which Nigeria is signatory does not allow the killing of surrendered terrorists.

The Army spokesperson, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a recent interview.

He reiterated that troops deployed for “Operation Hadin Kai” accept surrendered Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists in conformity with the international laws and treaties of armed conflict.

How repentant terrorists should be treated - Ndume

In another report, Senator Ali Ndume, the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army, has said repentant Boko Haram insurgents should not be pampered.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 12, the senator said the former insurgents should be carefully profiled and not just given what he termed blanket amnesty and pampering.

He said instead of being in a hurry to resettle, reintegrate and rehabilitate the surrendered criminals, the military should hasten to end the reign of insurgency in Nigeria.

