If there is any Nigerian public servant who has come face to face with Boko Haram insurgents, it is Governor Babagana Zulum

Zulum on Tuesday, August 24, opened up on some of his horrible experiences with these men from the underworld

The Borno governor said he has practically survived more than 50 attacks from these evil fellows who tried to kill him

Governor Babagana Zulum has spoken on his many life-threatening encounters with Boko Haram terrorists in parts of Borno state.

In fact, the governor, after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, August 24, told State House correspondents that he has suffered more than 50 attacks from the insurgents.

Zulum said the repentant insurgents will not be given any money for surrendering (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Daily Trust, Zulum revealed that in the 12-year dominion of the terrorists in the northeast region, over 100,000 Borno indigenes have been killed

However, he added that about 2,600 insurgents, including their wives and children, had surrendered to troops of the Nigerian military.

The governor went on to state that some of those who surrendered were actually very young persons who were forcefully conscripted into the ranks of the proscribed group.

He debunked claims that the state government is contemplating giving rewards to those who are now repentant.

Whereabouts of 10% of Borno population unknown, Governor Zulum raises alarm

Meanwhile, the governor had said that the whereabouts of no fewer than 10 percent of the population of the state were unknown as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Zulum said this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 24.

The governor of Borno also said he discussed the report of the surrendering of Boko Haram insurgents with the president. He noted that he did not see any reason why those who surrendered should be rejected.

He added that there are a total of 2,600 surrendered insurgents now in custody, emphasising that not all of them are criminals. He said among those that surrendered were innocent people forcefully conscripted to join the Boko Haram sect while some are teenagers.

Governor Zulum also said the Borno government was not contemplating giving the repentant terrorists any dine for them to surrender.

Source: Legit.ng