The family of the late Super TV CEO, Ataga, has petitioned the IGP to launch a fresh probe into the murder

In a petition filed by Mike Ozekhome, the family said the police unprofessionally took the case to a court that has no jurisdiction over murder cases

Apart from the prime suspect, the family has also named five persons suspected to be involved in the murder

FCT, Abuja - Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the lawyer to the family of the late Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, over the suspected murder.

The Punch reported that the senior lawyer wants the IPG to re-investigate the circumstances surrounding Ataga’s death which reportedly happened at a service apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the lawyer to the family of the late Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, has petitioned IGP Usman Alkali, over the murder.

Source: Facebook

According to Ozekhome, the investigation into Ataga’s death was not professionally handled.

He said the police arraigned the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, and other suspected accomplices at a chief magistrate’s court, which had no jurisdiction over murder cases without obtaining legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Babalola Disu carried out Ataga's murder - Family

In a new development, Ozekhome stated that Ataga’s family alleged that one of the arraigned suspected accomplices, Babalola Disu, carried out the murder.

According to him, the family's claim is based on the information that Disu’s short rental apartment was directly opposite the apartment where Ataga was killed.

Rather than being charged just for mere obstruction and failure to report a crime and granted bail, the family said it suspects Disu has a hand in the murder, PM News also stated.

What to do next

According to Ozekhome, the family wants a re-investigation of the entire murder case after which the findings should be handed over to the Lagos state DPP to formally re-arraign Chidinma and others.

The family went ahead to name all the persons it suspected to be involved in the murder apart from Chidinma:

Babalola Disu Ojukwu – Chidinma’s alleged father or sugar daddy Jessica Egbochi Abayomi Olutayo Ifeoluwa Olowu ( and any other person(s) whom the police investigation may still throw up)

Nigerians react

Nelson Oriarebun commented on Facebook:

"The family must deploy every available resources to unearth this murder case. The police have not shown neutrality and professionalism in this case and so cannot be trusted.

"Justice must be served, they owe that to their late son who was murdered in cold blood."

Ubani Chimaobi said:

"I have always believed that Chidinma Ojukwu did not commit the murder all alone, perhaps she was lured to crime with a juicy monetary offer hence the deceased (Usifo Ataga) have some sort of sexual relationship with her and as such was either threatened to succumb to the crime or being offered a juicy monetary value that she could not afford to turn-down but it doesn't mean however that she's totally innocent or may have committed an innocent mistake."

Princessi Lee said:

"Sorry Nigerian police don’t know how to carry out investigations since they can’t stop thinking of how to make Money."

Muhammad Kongolo said:

"Murder case, what prove do you further request after confessional statement? However, Nigerians shouldn't be taken for granted over this case."

Super TV CEO: Reps send crucial message to IGP Baba on Chidinma

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force has been called upon to conduct a thorough investigation into Ataga' murder, the CEO of Super TV.

The call was made by the House of Representatives during its plenary on Tuesday, July 13, in which it warned the force to stop parading Chidinma, the prime suspect, and granting interviews to media platforms.

According to the lawmakers, a similar recurrence of what they called violations of human rights must be avoided in the future by police operatives.

