Lawmakers have called on the Nigerian police to ensure the safety of Chidinma Ojukwu, the UNILAG student linked to the murder of Usifo Ataga

During its plenary on Tuesday, July 13, lawmakers called on IGP Usman Baba to make sure no harm happens to the suspect

The House also warned the police to stop parading Chidinma which creates an avenue for interviews while the case is still being investigated

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has been called upon to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder of Usifo Ataga, the CEO of Super TV.

The call was made by the House of Representatives during its plenary on Tuesday, July 13, in which it warned the force to stop parading Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect, and granting interviews to media platforms.

The Reps said parading the suspecting while investigations are ongoing is a human rights violation (Photo: The Nation)

According to the lawmakers, a similar recurrence of what they called violations of human rights must be avoided in the future by police operatives, Punch reports.

Moreover, the lower legislative body urged the NPF to do everything to ensure that Chidinma does not die in its custody, Leadership also reported.

The House's statement to this effect said:

"...ensure that there is no repeat of this violation of human rights and media access to arrested persons in the future, to avoid compromising the case in a court of law.

“Ms. Ojukwu (the accused) does not die in custody or commit suicide while awaiting trial as in some past cases.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

