Popular comedian, Anita Asuoha, aka Warri Pikin has taken to social media with a brief story of how she stayed through rough times with her husband

Anita revealed that her hubby was amazed that she decided to stay with him despite the fact that he didn'thave anything and was earning just 30k

Warri Pikin disclosed that she stayed put regardless and respected her man because she saw the future

She shared a photo collage where she put a throwback photo against a recent one, an indication of their growth as a couple.

Warri Pikin stayed through rough times with her husband Photo credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption, the funny woman revealed that her husband questioned why she still stuck with him despite the fact that he literally had nothing.

According to her, her hubby was not staying in the choicest of areas, he didn't have a car and kept wondering why she loved and respected him still.

The comedian however noted that her man did not know that she saw his bright future.

She wrote:

"That year Ikechukwu go say, Anita why me! Anita Are you sure you can Marry a man like me! Anita why do you love and Respect me sooooooo Much? Anita Na Mararaba I Rent house O! Anita My Salary is 30k I don’t have Anything! Anita I Don’t have a Car. Anita can you manage with me! E NOR KNOW SAY ANITA SEE FUTURE."

Reactions to Anita's post

Mofedamijo:

"Abeg nor make me cry this morning."

Lindaosifo:

"Aww Beautiful."

Judithcakes_and_events:

"May the Lord continue to bless your home Amen"

Mizpokolee:

"When a woman see bright future wit u she stick around God bless you both more sweetest in ur union."

Debbie_shokoya:

"God Bless Your Home Abundantly"

