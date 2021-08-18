Comedienne Warri Pikin is no doubt jealous of her daughter as she posted the girl's power nap moment with her husband

Sharing the moment with her Instagram followers, the jealous humour merchant comically said she was left alone while her husband and daughter had a sleeping moment

In their reactions to the video, Warri Pikin's fans teased her, saying she's just jealous of the fact that her daughter is spending more time with her husband

Popular comedienne Anita Asuoha otherwise known as Warri Pikin has posted a video that shows her husband sleeping alongside their daughter.

In the video she posted, the humour merchant lamented that she was left alone, as the duo embraced each other for a power nap.

Comedienne Warri Pikin is jealous of her daughter. Photo Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Referring to her husband, Warri Pikin stated:

“Look at the person I’m waiting for, he has come to sleep.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below

Fans react

The post had Warri Pikin's fans teasing her that she's just jealous of her daughter.

Read some of their comments below:

Chris_okagbue:

“Inside your own marriage, Breakfast still reach you because of this lil Angel. E no pure o.”

Wigs_more:

“I didn't understand this pain until I had a baby girl last year... Wooo, nah HUSTLE I dey too o.”

Jaynetpeters:

“Story of my Life,I have 2 rivals in my house and when I talk, they say but he's my daddy now.”

Bliz_realtor:

“Daddy sleeping in baby's bed Awwwwwww Daughters are priceless, they love their father sooo much.”

Jennifer.chibueze:

“Hahahahah Awwwwwww Daddy,s and Daughters bound are unbreakable that is why is D&D i use to be like these with my Late Dad he calls me Ada-Daddy, Mama abeg no jealous my mum will say your Husband married a second wife the moment you give birth to a GIRL.”

Osealabi:

“I can definitely relate,infact me and hubby share the children,him take the girl I take boy,no pasha.”

Scenty_collection:

“Is d audacity for me Why exactly doz she hv her hands on ur man like dat?? U are not jealous at all.”

Warri Pikin reveals that endurance is why women suffer in their marriages

For Warri Pikin, women who are experiencing difficulties in their marriages are suffering because they chose to.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the mother of two explained that women would not suffer in their marriages if they refuse to accept bad attitudes from men.

While describing men with bad characters as scum, she advised parents to extend the kind of training they would give to a girl child to a boy child.

Source: Legit