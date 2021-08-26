Recent exclusive reports on reality star family, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, revealed what the mother and daughter are up to

The billionaire mother and daughter invested in landed properties worth billions of naira and have started building on it

The women's houses were said to be a stone throw from each other and boast top-notch modern amenities

Khloe Kardashian seems to love her mum Kris Jenner so much that she had to get a landed property beside her.

In an exclusive story by Dailymail, the mother and daughter are said to be constructing their mansions side-by-side.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner build their mansions side-by-side. Photos: @khloekardashian, @dailymail

Source: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner build mansions side-by-side

The N15bn ($37m) mansions would reportedly soon be completed as construction workers were spotted working on the properties located at the Hidden Hills in Los Angeles San Fernando Valley.

The houses are a stone throw from each other, making it less difficult for the mother and daughter to visit at any time of the day.

Back in 2020, Variety reported that one of the houses has eight bedrooms, eight-car garage, a guesthouse, a movie theater, a gym, and a pool and spa.

Meanwhile, The Dirt reported that Khloe's property cost her N6.9bn ($17m) while her mom Kris paid N8bn for hers as she has the larger property.

