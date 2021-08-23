Reality stars Khafi and Gedoni cannot contain their excitement as they have now been elevated to the status of parents

The new dad and mum took to their respective Instagram pages to share the news that they have welcomed a baby boy together

They both teased their fans with a cute picture of the mum and newborn as many flooded their comment section with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a period of joy and celebration for former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Khafi and Gedoni.

The ex-housemates turned husband and wife have finally welcomed their first child together and they couldn’t contain their excitement as they shared the good news on social media.

BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni welcome a baby boy together. Photo: @acupofkhafi

Source: Instagram

Khafi in a post shared on her Instagram page teased members of the online community with a photo in which she was spotted with her newborn son.

From indications, the photo was taken while she was still in the labour room.

See her post below:

Gedoni happy to become a dad

Similarly, Gedoni took to his Instagram page with the same photo posted by his dear wife and mother of his child. He, however, accompanied the photo with a note that read:

"What a feeling..“My world in one frame” ( now I can relate to this saying). I feel so blessed that God found us worthy to nurture and raise one of His very own."

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

As expected, the good news stirred happy reactions from fans and industry colleagues of the celebrity couple.

Read some of the messages to them below:

veeiye said:

"Congratulations Khafi!"

callme_frodd said:

"Congratulations Khafi."

iamlucyedet said:

"Congratulations dear."

nelsonallisonofficial said:

"Congrats to our small pepper."

abisolathegreat said:

"So beautiful! Congratulations brother."

