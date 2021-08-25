Popular Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus took to her Instagram page to appreciate her husband Linus Idahosa

The thespian shared a cute picture of Linus to celebrate him as he became a year older on Wednesday, August 25

While affirming that her love for Linus was a genuine one, Stephanie prayed that he would continually soar high

Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus could not hide her excitement as her husband Linus Idahosa became a year older.

As Idahosa marked his birthday on Wednesday, August 25, the thespian took to her Instagram page to celebrate him.

Actress Stephanie Linus celebrates her husband's birthday. Photo Credit: @stephanielinus

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of Idahosa with her followers, Stephanie prayed he would continue to soar high.

She wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Happy Birthday to my Love. May you keep soaring higher and higher. Love you always."

See the post below

Fans celebrate Linus

Soon after Stephanie made the post about her husband's birthday, her fans thronged her page to celebrate him.

Read some of their birthday wishes below:

Nikky232:

“Happy birthday to ur handsome hubby.”

Osarujane:

“Happy birthday to him.”

Mocmadu:

“Happy birthday Sir.”

Lolly_k_beauty:

“Happy birthday sir.”

Iamujuigwe:

“Happy birthday sir may you be blessed.”

Neny350:

“Happy birthday to your hubby.”

Master_esteems_outfit:

“Happy birthday sir.”

Shangeorgefilms:

“Happy birthday Ur hubby, I wish him long life and more Grace.”

Stephanie Linus celebrates Valentine's Day with her family

In related news, Stephanie celebrated Valentine's Day in a special way with a lovely family portrait in April.

Sharing videos and pictures from the cute family moments she had with her husband and son, Stephanie wished her fans a happy valentine.

Singer Tope Alabi surprises Funke Akindele on her birthday

Meanwhile, popular singer Tope Alabi surprised actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, as the latter celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, August 25.

It was gathered that Akindele’s husband JJC Skillz made arrangements for Alabi’s performance in order to ensure that the birthday of his wife would be remarkable.

In the video of the surprise performance to commemorate Akindele’s 44th birthday, Alabi was spotted with her band members as they serenaded the celebrant.

While Alabi continued to sing with her band members, Akindele got emotional at some points, as she remembered her humble beginnings.

The gospel music star candidly reminded the mother of two how her stature was many years ago.

Alabi told Akindele:

“I remember when you looked like a cane that is used for beating someone."

Source: Legit