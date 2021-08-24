Nollywood actress Funke Akindele celebrated her new age in the most beautiful way as she shared a video online

The mother of two was spotted dancing joyfully as gospel artiste Tope Alabi serenaded her with songs

Funke expressed gratitude to her husband for honouring her with the gift of the gospel singer who is her favourite

A die-hard follower of actress Funke Akindele knows that the mother of two loves gospel singer Funke Akindele and never gets tired of singing her songs.

In the mood of celebrating her 44th birthday, the actress' husband JJC Skillz invited Tope Alabi to their home to celebrate with his wife.

Tope Alabi sings for Funke Akindele on the actress' birthday. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Tope Alabi celebrates Funke Akindele

In a video shared online by the actress, the gospel singer, and some of her band members including her husband were spotted. Tope's husband was on the piano as the singer serenaded Funke.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The film star was donned in a short black dress and gold shoes to match as she danced happily before God.

At some point, Tope got Funke emotional as she sang some songs that made the actress reminisce on her humble beginnings. The singer also reminded Funke of when she looked slim and struggling to make headway in her career.

"I remember when you looked like a cane that is used for beating someone."

Tope then showered prayers on the actress, adding that God would continue to increase all that belonged to her.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate one of their favourite actresses

_melanin.dicta:

"Happy birthday mami."

keishabenjamin89:

"Happy birthday to you aunty."

qatamanidzypha:

"Happy birthday Mummy. God bless your new age."

ayanmo_ogbon24434:

"Extraordinary talented woman enjoy your day fullest."

thisistholz:

"I enjoyed the live show it was spirit filled."

itskerenkezia_:

"Awwww! God bless you ma for making our Mama’s day so special."

steveadisa:

"Happy Birthday mama. Cheers to more in height and depth."

official_opa1:

"Happy birthday Aunty Jenny my birthday mate I wish you long life and prosperity ma."

tasteandtell_cakesnmore:

"Smart, Beautiful and Industrious... Happy Birthday."

idowufelicia03:

"Happy birthday."

adeagbo.oluwaseun.3:

"Happy Birthday."

Funke Akindele talks about her low times

Social media went wild in April 2020 after the actress was arrested for throwing a house party in celebration of her hubby's birthday.

In an interview with media personality, Chude, the actress disclosed that when she was asked to write her statement, she wished out loud that she would just die on the spot so that the shame would be over.

She, however, consoled herself with the fact that every hard time shall pass.

Source: Legit