Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Mike Edwards’ wife Perri, on Thursday, August 26, celebrated the birthday of their son on social media

In a lovely note addressed to the toddler, Perri said she’s a proud mother and all thanks to her first child

While stating that her son is good at putting smiles on her face, fans thronged Perri’s Instagram page to rejoice with her

Former BBNaija housemate Mike Edwards’ wife, Perri, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate their son, who marked his first birthday on Thursday, August 26.

In a lovely note she penned to the celebrant, Perri expressed her motherhood joy, saying her son makes her smile all the time.

Mike Edwards’ Wife Perri celebrates their son's first birthday. Photo Credit: @itspsd

Source: Instagram

The note read partly:

“I’M PROUD TO CALL YOU MY SON AND GLAD YOU CHOSE ME TO BE YOUR MUM.”

See the post below:

Fans react

Soon after Perri shared the post, her fans thronged her page to wish the celebrant a happy birthday.

Read some of the birthday wishes below:

Sharonooja:

“Awwwwww the cutest!!! happy birthday.”

Midwifemarley:

“A year already?! Happy Birthday Matthew.”

Keleleroc:

“Don’t lie! 1 already wow! Happy birthday Prince Matthew.”

Sr_nutrition:

“Omg this picture is everything happy birthday gorgeous.”

Abeislegend:

“Happy birthday to your little one and congratulations on one year of parenting.”

Nyjas_world:

“Oggggga mattttttttttttheewwwwwwwww appy appy bday. As u reach 1 now may u start talkin pidgin n yourba fluently AMin jesu.”

Kkbamf:

“HappyBirthday baby boy God’ blessings.”

Victorikpo:

“Happy birthday to you little one. Remain blessed.”

Source: Legit Nigeria