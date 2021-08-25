Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Whitemoney has stated that he was very intentional when he nominated Pere for possible eviction

BBNaija housemate Whitemoney has stated that he deliberately selected Pere for a possible nomination in the fifth week of the Shine Ya Eye show to make him feel pressured.

Speaking with Biggie during a diary session on Wednesday, August 25, Whitemoney said Pere was too comfortable, adding that his decision to nominate the latter has nothing to do with their indifferences.

The 29-year-old further made it known that he had always wanted to put Pere up for eviction.

When asked about his decision to nominate Peace for eviction, Whitemoney explained that he had to think on the spot and his decision was not borne out of bad blood.

Watch a video clip of the diary session below:

Fans react

Whitemoney's reason for nominating Pere attracted reactions from BBNaija fans and viewers, who took to social media to express their opinions.

Read some of their reactions below:

Emmascoffy:

“The guy sabi the show. Diary room be like he knows what the outside world is thinking. Work to earn the money@whitemoney.”

Rockyourtaste:

“If we are all been sincere to ourselves, both WM and pere do not like each other,the hate is not one sided, but one person pretends in front of the HMS..imagine saying he has been waiting him to be up for eviction since the second week,if na Pere talk this one now the whole internet for break into two calling him devil,but because it WM everyone will say Yes it makes sense..glad i am not supporting anyone this season their wahala too much.”

Aaleeyah_wc:

“Ode Pere is still very much comfortable. The guy has even forgotten that he's up for eviction.”

Rich_zico:

“Baba done gentle pere be like ice water for house.”

Kelechinene:

“Its life for u...pere na just toxic. they full everywhere for life, person go just hate u and u didnt do them a thing. if his own hate alone is not working, he will try instigate those that love u to start hating on u.”

Achu_ngwomen:

“Wm forget what u are saying no be fake eviction na true one ooo.”

It would be recalled that on Monday, August 23, Pere, Maria, Cross, JMK, and Queen were nominated for eviction.

And according to Biggie, at least one of those nominated for the possible eviction would leave the Shine Ya Eye show.

Whitemoney says he’s attracted to Maria

The Enugu-born housemate recently revealed that he’s attracted to the former head of house Maria.

Whitemoney made this known as he engaged Cross and Boma in a garden conversation.

Explaining why he’s attracted to Maria, Whitemoney said he admires her personality, adding that she has leadership charisma.

