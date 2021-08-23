BBNaija: Pere, Maria and 4 Other Housemates Nominated for Possible Eviction
- The 20 housemates on the BBNaija show recently nominated two of their fellow stars that they want to be up for possible eviction
- After all the housemates had voted, Pere, Peace, Sammie, JMK, Maria and Queen’s names came up for possible eviction
- However, the Head of House, Liquorose, used her veto power to save Peace and replace her with Cross
As the fifth week on the BBNaija show starts, a new set of six housemates were nominated for possible eviction after the housemates voted.
After going into the diary room to call two names each, the housemates who were mentioned the most, JMK, Queen, Peace, Pere, Maria and Sammie, were up for possible eviction.
Biggie however called on the Head of House, Liquorose, to use her veto power to save and replace from those who were already up.
Liquorose then used her power to save Peace and then replaced her with Cross. This came as a surprise seeing as she had also nominated Peace in the Diary Room.
Pere also had a record-breaking total of 10 nominations, meaning half of the housemates mentioned his name.
How the housemates voted
See how the housemates voted below:
Queen: Pere, Peace
Michael: Angel, JMK
Cross: Pere, Sammie
Liquorose: Cross, Peace
Jay Paul: Pere, Maria
Emmanuel: Peace, Pere
Tega: Saga, Peace
Nini: Sammie, JMK
Saskay: Boma, Pere
Boma: JMK, Pere
Saga: Sammie, Queen
Whitemoney: Pere, Peace
Angel: Queen, Michael
Yousef: Jaypaul, Queen
Peace: Queen, Emmanuel
Sammie: Pere, Maria
Jackie B: Pere, Angel
Pere: Michael, Jay Paul
JMK: Pere, Maria
Maria: Queen, Whitemoney
Total:
Pere: 10 votes
Peace: 5 votes
JMK: 3 votes
Sammie: 3 votes
Maria: 3 votes
Queen: 5 votes
Source: Legit