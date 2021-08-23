The 20 housemates on the BBNaija show recently nominated two of their fellow stars that they want to be up for possible eviction

After all the housemates had voted, Pere, Peace, Sammie, JMK, Maria and Queen’s names came up for possible eviction

However, the Head of House, Liquorose, used her veto power to save Peace and replace her with Cross

As the fifth week on the BBNaija show starts, a new set of six housemates were nominated for possible eviction after the housemates voted.

After going into the diary room to call two names each, the housemates who were mentioned the most, JMK, Queen, Peace, Pere, Maria and Sammie, were up for possible eviction.

Biggie however called on the Head of House, Liquorose, to use her veto power to save and replace from those who were already up.

Pere, Maria, Queen and other housemates face possible eviction. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin, @pereegbiofficial, @queenmercyatang.

Liquorose then used her power to save Peace and then replaced her with Cross. This came as a surprise seeing as she had also nominated Peace in the Diary Room.

Pere also had a record-breaking total of 10 nominations, meaning half of the housemates mentioned his name.

How the housemates voted

See how the housemates voted below:

Queen: Pere, Peace

Michael: Angel, JMK

Cross: Pere, Sammie

Liquorose: Cross, Peace

Jay Paul: Pere, Maria

Emmanuel: Peace, Pere

Tega: Saga, Peace

Nini: Sammie, JMK

Saskay: Boma, Pere

Boma: JMK, Pere

Saga: Sammie, Queen

Whitemoney: Pere, Peace

Angel: Queen, Michael

Yousef: Jaypaul, Queen

Peace: Queen, Emmanuel

Sammie: Pere, Maria

Jackie B: Pere, Angel

Pere: Michael, Jay Paul

JMK: Pere, Maria

Maria: Queen, Whitemoney

Total:

Pere: 10 votes

Peace: 5 votes

JMK: 3 votes

Sammie: 3 votes

Maria: 3 votes

Queen: 5 votes

