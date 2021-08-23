Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has got Nigerians laughing after he made a post on his social media page

The film star shared a screenshot of the direct message he received from a fan who saw one of his movies

Yul's colleagues laughed at him while other followers took to the actor's comment section to agree with the complaints of the fan

Actor Yul Edochie shared a message he received from a fan and it got the reactions of other followers on his Instagram page.

The screenshot revealed that the unidentified fan recently saw a movie that featured the actor.

Yul Edochie says a fan told him to reduce the bass of his voice. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie's fan complains about his voice

The fan told the actor that he wanted to lodge a complaint about what he cost his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The fan said he was watching a movie with his family and as soon as the actor's part came up and he started talking, the sound of the TV disappeared because of Yul's hard voice.

Noting that his family was no longer watching TV, the fan begged the actor to reduce the bass of his voice.

In the caption that accompanied the actor's post, Yul said someone had complained to him that his voice spoilt his phone and now, it's a TV.

Read his post below:

Nigerians react

sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Bros Na to buy tv oo."

georginaonuoha:

"biko Odugwu reduce your base voice, in short turn nam to Tenor or soprano nothing way Musa no go see for gate."

nardyjunior101:

"Honestly is the truth Odogwu mine was Bluetooth that I connected my phone with but thank God I got the feelings fast and ask my wife to reduce the volume before Yul agbawaranyi speaker and we both bust out laughing."

amanda_neo_official:

"Lmaoo. If thunder was to be a voice though."

arieal_michael:

"My left ear no hear well well again ooh."

Na film I dey act

The actor who is known for portraying ‘funny’ characters in movies and it appears this has given some of his fans a wrong idea about him.

Edochie said a lot of people have been coming to his DM with enquiries on how to go about doing money rituals.

He, however, explained that things that happen in movies are simply storylines and do not translate to real-life happenings. Edochie made reference to American movies and how a single actor can wipe out an entire city.

Source: Legit.ng