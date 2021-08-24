Shorts may not necessarily be a wardrobe essential for some ladies, but it is, however, one of the easiest ways to look stylish without trying too hard.

With the right pair of shoes, tops and charisma, you can have heads turning with every step you take.

If you're a lover of shorts be it denim - cotton or leather - and have no idea how best to style it, you're in luck as Legit.ng has compiled a list of your favourite celebrities rocking shorts in fun and exciting ways.

Check out nine celebrities in shorts below:

1. Cee-C

Show off your abs like the reality star in this look. She paired her bum shorts with a cute crop top and a pair of white sneakers.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2. Linda Osifo

The ebony Nollywood actress is always serving major looks. If you flaunt your legs without actually flaunting them, pair your shorts over stockings and keep your upper body covered in a turtleneck long-sleeved top.

3. Nancy Isime

Leather shorts are always a win. Look like a rock star in a pair of black leather shorts which you can pair with any colour of your choice. A good pair of pumps is the perfect choice to go with.

4. Linda Ikeji

The media mogul has got long legs and is never afraid to rock it. Rocking your loose shorts over a basic button shirt is stylish, especially when you tie it at the front.

5. Sharon Ooja

Print shorts are also another way to look stylish. You can either decide to pair it with another print like Ooja, or with a plain coloured top.

6. Mercy Eke

Whether with a big or small derriere, biker shorts work. However, it requires an ample amount of boldness and confidence to rock it - just like the Pepper Dem queen did in this photo.

7. Tacha

Turn heads by pairing your high waist denim shorts with an off-shoulder crop top and a pair of strappy heeled sandals.

8. Dorathy

If you're a lover of monochrome looks then this is perfect for you. Earthtone colours when one right like Dorathy did, can never go wrong.

9. Regina Daniels

If you're more into laidback looks then the classic hoodie on shorts is the way to go - just like the yummy mummy of one.

How to slay in skirts

Fashion trends come and go and it doesn't hurt to jump on a few trends in order to look stylish and have heads turning anywhere you go.

While not every lady is big on feminine looks, there are those who love it and lean towards lady-like outfits that complement their silhouette whether they are keeping things modest or going for a flirty look.

Are you still clinging on to certain skirts that have since met their trend deaths in the fashion industry? Do you want to revamp your look and don't mind going for looks that are in vogue?

If the answer is yes then you're in the right place.

Source: Legit.ng