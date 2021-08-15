Fashion trends come and go and it doesn't hurt to jump on a few trends in order to look stylish and have heads turning anywhere you go.

While not every lady is big on feminine looks, there are those who love it and lean towards lady-like outfits that complement their silhouette whether they are keeping things modest or going for a flirty look.

These skirts are perfect for girly girls. Photo credit: @lindaosifo, @ericanlewedim, @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

Are you still clinging on to certain skirts that have since met their trend deaths in the fashion industry? Do you want to revamp your look and don't mind going for looks that are in vogue?

If the answer is yes then you're in the right place. In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebrities rocking different trending looks - from pencil skirts to skater fits - that will have you rushing to the store to grab yours.

Below are five kinds of skirts you should be rocking this season:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Ankara mini skirts

These are probably the easiest to get as having the right tailor will go a long way in creating these pieces. However, don't go for basic mini skirts, cop this Linda Osifo's Kente twist mini and rock it like the slay queen that you are.

Or, be bold and daring like Nancy Isime in this mini-slitted bow mixed print skirt.

2. Skater skirts

These kinds of skirts are fun and flirty. They are most likely than not to have heads turning and more importantly, give you that youthful look. You can rock a brightly coloured piece with fishnets like Cee-C.

Or go for a basic black like Uche Nwaefuna in this photo below.

3. Pleated skirt

This is another type of skirt that is a must-have for girly girls. The swish and sway look has a way of switching things up from basic to pure class and elegance when paired with the right top.

Below, Chioma Goodhair rocks a stunning metallic piece and is all shades of gorgeous in this monochrome look.

Nollywood actress and BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim rocked a leather skirt with a crop sleeveless turtleneck.

4. Pencil leather skirts

Leather skirts bring the heat, especially when they are cut in the pencil style. Below is a photo of Lilian Afegbai rocking a zipper skirt and putting those curves on display.

Idia Aisien always understands the assignment when hopping on trendy looks and this time is no different.

5. Thigh-high slitted maxi skirts

There is nothing wrong with showing a little bit (or plenty) of skin once in a while and these slitted maxi skirts are the perfect go-to.

Osas Ighodaro came through with the body in this knit number.

Bimbo Ademoye kept her waist snatched and serve a little bit of skin in this green maxi skirt.

6. Midi pencil skirts

These kinds of skirts require the right amount of confidence to pull off. If you're going for this look, ensure you switch on your lady-like charms.

Toke Makinwa killed it in this colour combination.

Slip dresses are back in vogue

It is safe to say the slip dress trend is back in vogue and has undoubtedly taken over the fashion scene. The once-simple lingerie basic - albeit sultry - has now been transformed into a major style staple and a lot of people are here for it!

Although the trend made a comeback in 2019, it appears to still be at the top of 2021 fashion trends across the globe.

In Nigeria, there are some celebrities who have rocked the trend at one point or the other, in different styles, colours, and prints.

Source: Legit