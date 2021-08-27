Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, is a talented artiste whose ability to melt hearts with his sonorous voice and beautiful lyrics has earned him the respect of many people. However, there is more to the father of three.

There are people who put in extra effort when it comes to looking their best and then there are those who do not have to try too hard.

The singer is stylish. Photo credit: @timidakolo

A brief trip through Dakolo's Instagram page will convince you that the singer falls in the latter category.

The Iyawo Mi singer's penchant for suits has earned him quite a reputation as a stylish man.

If you're unsure of what to wear to that upcoming wedding or even a date, this article is for you.

Using Dakolo as the perfect wedding guest, Legit.ng has gathered some photos of the singer looking sharp and suave.

Check out seven photos below:

1. Striped look

How the singer was able to rock a flowery print tie on a brown striped pantsuit is something that should indeed be studied.

2. Agbada look

BBNaija's Ozo isn't the only one who knows how to pull off a polka-dotted agbada look and this photo of Dakolo is proof!

3. Giving Ebuka a run for his money

This look to Debola of Lagos' wedding was definitely a head turner!

4. Groomsman duties

The singer also came through as part of the wedding party in this stylish tuxedo.

5. Another striped look

He came through with the swag in this double-breasted piece which he paired with a green and black polka dot tie. The pocket square, however, remains a thing for debate.

6. Dripping in glory

Dakolo turned up for RMD'S birthday in a Mai Atafo piece that definitely left heads turning at the event.

7. Making them go green with envy

Dakolo kept things simple and dapper in this army green pantsuit which he paired with a plain white shirt.

