August 24, 2021, marked the 44th birthday of Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello and as always, she came through with the fashion goals.

If there is anything asides from filmmaking that the Jenifa star is good at, it is unarguably her ability to impress with her sense of style.

The actress' taste in fashion has been consistent over the years and only seems to be getting better with every passing moment.

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on some of her pre-birthday/birthday looks that are definitely giving everything they intended!

Look 1

While gearing up for her birthday, the mother of two rocked a pristine two-piece look made of what appears to be a pair of shorts with a winged ball sleeved-top. Her shoulder-length bob hair with a pair of earth-tone shoes perfectly complemented the look

Look 2

This mono strap metallic blush pink two-piece set definitely brought the fire to her big day. From the ruffles on the one-sleeved top to the ankle-length structured pants, Funke certainly did not come to play with this look.

Look 3

The colour purple is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, power, and ambition. We can all agree that this tie-front jumpsuit brought all of that.

The actress clocked 44. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Look 4

It wouldn't be Funke's birthday without her signature red hair. For this look, she rocks a bedazzled fit-and-flare ruffle dress with coordinating studded earrings.

