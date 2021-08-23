The 20 housemates left on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition recently gathered in the Arena to play their HOH game

One of the housemates, Liquorose, emerged as the 5th Head of House on the show after winning the board game

Numerous internet users and fans of the BBNaija housemate took to social media to celebrate Liquorose’s win

The BBNaija show recently entered its fifth week and the housemates gathered once again in order to have a Head of House.

In their usual fashion, the 20 remaining housemates stepped into the arena and played their board game.

One of the housemates, Liquorose, who has always been known for her tenacity when it comes to games on the show, finally hit her jackpot.

BBNaija: Liquorose becomes 5th Head of House.

Source: Instagram

The popular dancer and actress managed to throw the highest number on the die during their board game.

The rest of the housemates however could not beat Liquorose’s record and she was eventually named the Head of House.

The former HOH, Maria, was made to hand over the gold necklace to Rose, in line with her new tite.

Internet users react to Liquorose’s win

After the young dancer was finally named HOH, her fans on social media made sure to praise her. Read what some of them had to say below:

Ulokodaniella:

“That’s my girl always making us proud.”

Timilehin2105:

“I am just pained that she can't sleep in the hoh room.”

His_creamy:

“Awwww I’m so happy I have always looked forward to her reign .”

Adara_fashions:

“There is nothing liquorose will not win their father.”

Clear_stretch_marks:

“It was almost pere and that made me angry thank God she got it.”

Itz_eniola_:

“This is ojoro ooo. Big brother don start again o. Pere is d winner, liquo time is over befor she placed it on 21. That is a cheat.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit