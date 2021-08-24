Popular Yoruba movie veteran, Iya Osogbpo has been lovingingly celebrated by her colleagues as she clocked 92

A number of actors and actresses came together to give Iya Osogbo who is notorious for her chilling role in movies a birthday surprise at her residence

For a 92 year old, Iya Osogbo danced and sang energetically before moving outside for the little party thrown in her honour

When you hear the name Grace Oyin Adejobi, it rings no bell, but at the mention of Iya Osogbo, for a lot of people, it brings back scary memories.

Iya Osogbo is notorious for her roles in Yoruba movies but she recently put a smile on people's faces when her colleagues showed up at her house to celebrate her 92nd birthday.

Iya Osogbo shows pff sance moves Photo credit: @yeyetoyintomato

Iya Osogbo celebrates at 92

Actress, Toyin Adegbola, aka Toyin Tomato, and a host of other veteran and young movie stars pulled up to give Iya Osogbo a memorable birthday.

In the video shared on Adegbola's page, the group went to Iya Osogbo's house for an intimate party.

Chairs were arranged under a canopy, balloons decorated the space, with a cake and beautiful cards displayed on the table.

The team moved into the house to meet Iya Osogbo who started dancing almost immediately the young saxophonist started playing a birthday tune.

Iya Oso got emotional at a point and took turns in hugging some of the people who came to celebrate with her.

The party was eventually moved outside where they prayed and described Iya Osogbo with sweet words.

"HBD MAMA GRACE OYIN ADEJOBI"

Watch video below:

Reactions

A lot of people sent lovely birthday wishes to Iya Osogbo and also commended the team that put a smile on her face on her birthday.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Iam_alesh:

"Thank you all for making her happy."

Chef_gbolahan2:

"Age with sufficient grace to Grandma."

Iamshowa:

"This is lovely. It's better to celebrate people when they are alive than in death. Congratulations mama."

Oyinni_with_iya_afin:

"God bless you ma for making her happy."

Yetmos1952:

"Congrats and happy birthday iya Osogbo"

Horladeepo:

"Congratulations mama, the organizers and the young saxophonist. God bless you all. Many more years in happiness and sound health I pray."

Iya Osogbo amazes Nigerians with dance skills

Veteran Yoruba actress, Grace Oyin-Adejobi, popularly known as Iya Osogbo clocked 92, and a video showing the elderly woman dancing joyfully was spotted on social media.

Actress Toyin Tomato shared a happy video of Iya Osogbo on her Instagram page.

Voices were heard in the background singing a song asking God to keep the woman hale and hearty. As they sang, the old woman showed that she was only getting old, she wasn't losing her dance skills.

