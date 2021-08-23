As Nigeria moves closer to the 2023 elections, Governor Tambuwal has spoken on the qualities the nation's next president should have

Among others, the Sokoto state governor said the next Nigerian president must be versatile and have friends and associates across the country

The PDP chieftain said the president must be someone who understands the best way to fight corruption

Lagos, Nigeria - Ahead of the 2023 elections, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has said Nigeria needs a leader with a broad world view and not a provincial politician.

The Punch reported that the Sokoto state governor also noted that the leader must be one who is incorruptible.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state says Nigeria needs a leader with a broad world view and not a provincial politician. Photo credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Tambuwal who is also the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum said the next president should also be someone that understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal example and also by building strong institutions capable of withstanding shocks and manipulations.

Legit.ng gathers that said this in a statement titled, ‘2023 election: The leader Nigeria needs, by Tambuwal,’ released in Abuja on Monday, August 23, by his media office.

He said:

“Nigeria needs a leader that is versatile. One that has friends and associates across the length and breadth of this country. A leader with a broad worldview and not a parochial and provincial politician.

“We need an incorruptible leader who understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal examples and also by the building of strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations.

“Nigeria needs a leader in tune with the times. Who is reasonably aware of the modern demands of technology in solving societal problems.

“Yes, Nigeria needs a bridge builder. A compassionate leader, sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the poor and needy. A leader whose words count and can be counted on. Indeed, a leader with courage.”

It was gathered that the Sokoto state governor said this while speaking at Richard Akinnola’s birthday lecture held in Lagos, on Sunday, August 22.

The kind of leader Nigeria needs in 2023 - IBB

In a similar development, former military leader Ibrahim Babangida has spoken about the kind of leader Nigeria needs to succeed President Buhari.

He said Nigerians should not vote for anyone not in his/her 60s as the president, noting that the country needs a young and vibrant Nigerian to take over from Buhari.

IBB further noted that Nigeria has both human and natural resources to transform the country without foreign assistance.

