Recent reports claim Man United are still interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo for as low as £25million this summer

The Glazer family have spent over £100m in acquiring the services of Jadon Sancho and French defender Raphael Varane

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has dismissed reports that Ronaldo is not happy at the club after playing as a sub against Udinese

Manchester United could still land Cristiano Ronaldo who is available for as low as £25million if the Glazer family continue making huge investments at the club, Mirror.

And the American billionaire family have kept to their words following the signing of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have been brought in from Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively this summer.

However, the summer spendings might not be over yet for Untied as Ronaldo remains a target for the Old Trafford outfit.

Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Man United will be the second biggest transfer news this summer. Photo by Daniele Badolato

Source: Getty Images

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was a second-half substitute in Juventus opening day draw away at Udinese.

The 36-year-old thought he had scored an injury-time winner only for the VAR to have spotted him millimetres offside.

And reports claim Ronaldo had made a request to Juventus boss Max Allegri to be left out of the starting XI for their matchday 1 fixture.

Nedved dismisses rift with Ronaldo

However, Juve's vice-president Pavel Nedved has debunked reports that the Portugal international is having problems with the club.

The Czech legend told DAZN:

"Do not look for sensational things when there aren't any.

"It was a joint decision with the coach because we're at the start of the season and it is normal that he's not fully fit."

The 36-year-old could still leave the Allianz Stadium before the transfer window closes this month as the Old Lady are not ready to let him go for free.

He has been linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain this summer but since the French League giants acquired the services of Lionel Messi, everything seems to have gone silent.

