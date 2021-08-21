Massimiliano Allegri who is in charge of Italian giants Juventus has claimed that Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave the club thereby ending speculation surrounding the future of the forward.

With 12 months remaining on his current deal at Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested.

Joining Juventus from Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo was signed with the aim of helping the club to win the Champions League, but the Portuguese has not won the title since he teamed up.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus. Photo by Sportinfoto

Over the midweek, Juventus played a friendly encounter against the Under 23 team in which five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was not available.

According to the report on GOAL, Allegri explained that Cristiano Ronaldo has told him that he remained committed to the Italian club and he is ready to fight this season.

Massimiliano Allegri's comment

"Ronaldo didn’t play on Thursday because we were coming off a heavy training workload and I gave him half a day off.

"Ronaldo is an added bonus for us, because he guarantees a large number of goals. Obviously, we also have to work as a team to get the best out of an individual.

"He has always trained well, I just read the gossip in the papers. He never told us he wanted to leave.

"Ronaldo told me that he is staying at Juventus."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo definitely knows the best way to unwind from the stress of his daily training activities.

The 36-year-old forward shared a video of himself spending quality time with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids in a dimly lit dining room.

All six of them wore a bright smile while they play some kind of family game with the Juventus forward pointing to each of his kids one after the other.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is gearing towards the resumption of the 2021-22 campaign.

Ronaldo entered the last 12 months of his contract at the Allianz Stadium and he will hope he can wrap up his reign with the Old Lady.

The Portuguese missed out on the Serie A title last campaign - leaving Inter Milan to claim the trophy for the first time in 11 years but ended up with the Coppa Italia in the end.

