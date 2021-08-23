Cristiano Ronaldo's effort to power Juventus to victory over Udinese was ruled out for offside by VAR

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net in the 94th minute after connecting with Chiesa's cross

Ronaldo is in the last 12 months of his contract at the Allianz Stadium but reports claim he could leave them this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus remains uncertain despite having about 12 months left on his current deal.

The 36-year-old could still leave the Allianz Stadium before the transfer window closes this month as the Old Lady are not ready to let him go for free.

He has been linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain this summer but since the French League giants acquired the services of Lionel Messi, everything seems to have gone silent.

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a superb goal for Juventus against Udinese but VAR chopped it off for offside. Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner started the new season for Juve against Udinese on the bench in a game that ended 2-2 as reported by Sport Bible.

Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado scored for Juventus

Ronaldo replaced Alvaro Morata in the 60th minute after Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado had given them a two goals lead in the first 23 minutes of the encounter.

Two second-half goals from Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu restored parity for the hosts with the goal almost heading for a draw.

But the former Real Madrid man would not go without making an impact despite playing just 30 minutes of the fixture.

Ronaldo combined with Federico Chiesa to find the winner in the 90+4 minutes but the VAR chopped off the goal for offside and he was handed a yellow card for pulling shirt while celebrating.

What Max Allegri said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Legit.ng earlier reported that with 12 months remaining on his current deal at Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested.

Joining Juventus from Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo was signed with the aim of helping the club to win the Champions League, but the forward has not won the title since he teamed up.

Over the midweek, Juventus played a friendly encounter against the Under 23 team in which five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was not available.

