The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has defended its invasion of the house of Dorathy Bachor.

The former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, had earlier alleged that her house was broken into by the operatives of the commission.

In its reaction, the EFCC, in a statement on Facebook, said Bachor’s apartment happened to be one of the flats in a building in Lekki, Lagos where its operatives arrested nine suspected fraudsters.

The statement from the EFCC read in part:

"The commission can confirm that operatives from the Lagos Command of the Commission, acting on verified intelligence, executed a Search Warrant at a block of flats located in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday, 23rd August, 2021 during which nine internet fraud suspects were arrested.

"Ms. Bachor’s apartment happened to be one of the flats in the building. EFCC operatives had knocked on her entrance door, identified themselves as being from the Commission on a mission to execute a Search Warrant. But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Bachor’s sister. The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in, lest suspects escape or destroy vital evidence."

In another report, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it will work with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that anyone found abusing the naira such as spraying notes on social occasions is prosecuted.

The apex bank spokesman, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, made this known in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 17.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is collaborating with the Nigeria Police, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to address the unpatriotic practice.

