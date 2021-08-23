The Federal High Court in Abuja is to hear a suit on the allegations that N106bn of public funds are missing from 149 ministries, departments, and agencies of the federal government

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project is demanding the prosecution of those behind the alleged missing funds

The non-governmental organisation has justified the suit on the ground that it has legal backing under Nigeria laws

FCT, Abuja - The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The non-government organisation (NGO) disclosed via its official Facebook page on Sunday, August 22, that it instituted the action against the president over his alleged failure to probe allegations that N106bn of public funds are missing from 149 ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

SERAP claims some funds have been unaccounted for in some FG agencies. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The group accused Buhari of failing to ensure the prosecution of those suspected to be responsible for the missing funds and the recovery of the money.

It said:

‘’The suit followed the grim allegations by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation in his 2018 annual audited report that N105,662,350,077.46 of public funds are missing, misappropriated or unaccounted for across 149 MDAs.’’

The organisation disclosed that joined in the suit as respondents are the minister of justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget, and national planning.

SERAP claimed that the legal action is in accordance with the Nigerian constitution, anti-corruption legislation, and other international anti-corruption laws Nigeria is a party to.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

