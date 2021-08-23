A video of the president and vice-president's daughters Kiki Osinbajo and Zahra Buhari has got mixed Nigerians talking

The women were spotted having fun at Yusuf's wedding as they did a video recording of themselves

Some Nigerians hailed the young women and called them beautiful while others spoke about their fathers

The wedding ceremony of President Buhari's son Yusuf may have come to an end, photos and videos from the event are still being seen on social media.

Kiki Osinbajo and Zahra Buhari were spotted at Yusuf Buhari's wedding. Photos: @kikiosinbajo

Source: Instagram

Kiki Osinbajo and Zahra Buhari

Daughter of vice president Kiki Osinbajo graced the event and she shared videos on her Instagram story. One of the videos showed her with the president's daughter Zahra Buhari.

The beautiful woman looked stunning in their outfits as they sat at the same table. Kiki was then spotted recording them as they make cute faces at the camera.

They later burst into laughter and the video ended.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians talk

king_mimi006:

"Daughters of pharaoh."

sugarjay007:

"Enjoy urself jor. Ur parents worked hard to get to that position."

official_nadoo:

"Are they laughin at us?"

promotions9ja:

"The problem is their parent not them."

modupegram:

"Make them gettat."

i.am.tomii:

"Their laugh Dey make me laugh."

obiageliiaku:

"Pretty Zahra, beautiful forehead of Kiki."

chi_smallz:

"I think they are laughing at us."

queene_th:

"They’re beautiful. How I wish your parents were also beautiful at heart."

lingeriebytemmy:

"See them chopping our money."

frankmolokwu:

"They are so beautiful."

lu_cc_smith_:

"It's her gele for me."

hotspice2k2:

"They are laughing at us."

_____bholanle:

"Wetin funny ??"

sylverscarterofficial:

"Abeg flex nor be ur fault."

valentino_angel_14:

"It's a carnival. you guys should wait and see the consequences after leaving the government position all this stupid laughing you made here."

Zahra Buhari talks about marriage

Zahra had posted a video where she had gathered a number of people to share their views on marriage. While some of them described it as being interesting, others said it was all about trust among other things.

In the caption of the post, the young lady then shared her own view on the topic. According to Zahra, marriage to her meant unconditional love in all its forms.

Not stopping there, she also described marriage as patience, trust, friendship, and stability.

