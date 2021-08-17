Banky W has expressed his displeasure over the caliber of people campaigning for political positions in Nigeria

Nigerian singer and actor Olubankole Wellington known as Banky W has said that people who should be in jail or exile are the ones seen on campaign posters, occupying powerful offices in Nihgeria.

The politician made this known while speaking on Nigeria Info FM’s Daily Digest programme monitored by The Punch on Tuesday, August 17.

On why he ran for office, he explained that this was due to young Nigerians who don’t even know who their representatives in government are.

Wellington who ran for a seat in Nigeria's House of Representatives back in 2019 said his political ambition was driven by frustration with the political status quo.

The musician contested for Lagos' Eti-Osa Federal Constituency on the platform of Modern Democratic Party (MDP) however, he lost to Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

